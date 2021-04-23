Friday, April 23, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto’s allies in Mt. Kenya could be planning to dump him even as they claim to give the DP some demands ahead of the 2022 General Election.

This was revealed to Nyeri Town MP, Ngunjiri Wambugu, who noted that the leaders are just looking for reasons to ditch him, a move likely to complicate the 2022 presidential arithmetic.

Ngunjiri’s remarks come after Mt. Kenya leaders under the Tanga Tanga political faction came up with a list of demands that they wanted Ruto to meet before they support his 2022 presidential bid.

“I am extremely astonished to hear that leaders from Tanga Tanga wing of Mt Kenya are coming up with a demand list to Ruto.”

“And I find this completely ridiculous because these are the same people who have already committed themselves to Ruto,” Wambugu said.

According to Wambugu, Tanga Tanga MPs have realised that Ruto is not popular in the region and the demand list is just part of the plot to dump him.

“It is now clear that these leaders have realized that he (Ruto) is not going anywhere and they are now looking for an exit strategy.”

“You cannot tell us that you are already in Ruto’s camp, you even have no problem with having policies against the president on behalf of Ruto and now you wake up and tell us that you have a list of demands that Ruto needs to meet,” said Ngunjiri.

