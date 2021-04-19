Monday, April 19, 2021 -Jubilee Party Secretary-General, Raphael Tuju, has left Kenyans talking after he appeared on a photo looking weak and frail.

Appearing in a photo session with some politicians over the weekend, Tuju looked like somebody who is battling a dangerous disease.

The Jubilee strongman had been in and out of the hospital last year after his car was involved in a bad road accident while heading for late former President Daniel Moi’s burial in Baringo.

He was taken abroad for further treatment.

Whether it was his choice of dressing or it’s his questionable health, Kenyans were quick to advise him to focus on himself and stay away from the politics of this country.

Here is the photo of Tuju looking like somebody who has just walked out of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

