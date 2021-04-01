Thursday, April 1, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga was on Thursday spotted with President Uhuru Kenyatta inspecting the ultra-modern Green Park Terminus, which will partly transform the city’s transportation system.

Raila, who is a COVID-19 survivor, had not finished his 14-day isolation since he was discharged from the Nairobi Hospital on March 20th, 2021, and was supposed to be on mandatory isolation until April 3rd, 2021.

However, Raila like many other politicians ignored the Ministry of Health COVID-19 guidelines and was seen strolling in the streets of Nairobi accompanied by the son of Jomo.

In functioning democracies like the United Kingdom and France, anybody flouting the 14-day isolation requirement is fined heavily and he is subjected to another 14-day isolation to prevent him from spreading the deadly bug that originated from Wuhan, China in January 2020.

Since the first case of COVID-19 was reported in Kenya in March 2020, 134,058 Kenyans have been infected and 2153 dying of the virus.

