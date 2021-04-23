Friday, April 23, 2021 – Elgeyo Marakwet Senator, Kipchumba Murkomen, has shocked Kenyans after he tried to link President Uhuru Kenyatta to the Sh 4 billion PPE scandal at Kenya Medical Supplies Agency (KEMSA).

On Thursday, Jubilee Party Vice Chairman, David Murathe, admitted his involvement in the Sh 4 billion scandal.

Murathe said he acted as bank signatory to Kilig Company, a controversial company that was awarded a Sh 4 billion tender to supply Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) at KEMSA.

After Murathe admitted to having been involved in the KEMSA scandal, Murkomen said the former Gatanga MP is just an agent and there is a ‘Principal’ behind the Sh 4 billion Kilig tender.

“I am surprised that there is a Kenyan who didn’t know that Murathe is the father of corruption and tenderpreneurship.

“The sad news is that he is the agent.

“Who is the principal? Your guess is as good as mine,” Murkomen wrote on his social media page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST