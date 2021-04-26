Monday, April 26,2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta ‘s Executive Order 2 of 2021 seems to be working miracles after thousands of coffee farmers benefited from Sh 17 billion boom after a Kilogram of coffee was bought for an average of Sh 105.

Initially, coffee farmers in the Mt Kenya region were earning peanuts but thanks to President Kenyatta’s intervention, coffee farmers have started earning something worth their toil.

The Head of State‘s move has earned him some marks with even some politicians who were insulting him praising him for reviving the coffee sector in the vote-rich region.

On Monday, Murang’a Senator, Irungu Kang’ata, said the region will not support Deputy President William Ruto‘s presidential bid in 2022 blindly.

Though he has been an ardent supporter of Ruto, Kang’ata said Mt Kenya electorate will give their demands to all presidential candidates who will visit them for support, and weigh on who will give the region the best before they reach a final decision.

“Although most of us from the region are supporting Ruto, our final decision will be pegged on what a particular candidate offers us.

“We have already given our demands to Ruto, and will do so to others,” Kang’ata said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST