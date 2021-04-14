Wednesday, April 14, 2021 – Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana is in talks with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s ODM in search of a winning formula ahead of the 2022 General Elections.

Yesterday, Kibwana held closed-door talks with Orange Democratic Movement party officials from the Lower Eastern region about the possibility of working together.

In a statement signed by ODM party county chairpersons from Machakos, Makueni, and Kitui, the party said it was wooing Kibwana to work with ODM because he espouses similar development and pro-reform ideologies similar to the party’s leader Raila Odinga.

“Today we had a fruitful discussion with Kivutha Kibwana about national and regional politics and crucially about emerging national and regional development issues,” the statement read.

The officials asked Kibwana to work together with Raila for the prosperity of this nation.

“On behalf of ODM, we asked Kibwana and his allies to work with ODM either directly or through a like-minded party of his choice,” said Munyasya.

On his part, Kibwana said Raila, together with other pro-reform leaders, share the same development mindset in terms of agitating for genuine change to take the country forward.

He said it would therefore not be difficult for him to work with Odinga.

Kibwana said he would consult his supporters and political allies before a final decision is reached.

The Makueni county chief asked ODM to also engage his Machakos and Kitui counterparts Alfred Mutua and Charity Ngilu as they have previously held talks with the ODM party leader so that the region works together as a block.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

