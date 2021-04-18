Sunday, April 18, 2021 – Murang’a Senator Irungu Kang’ata has finally revealed the identities of the people who leaked the letter he had secretly written to President Uhuru Kenyatta to the media; the letter that destroyed his relationship with the president.

Speaking during an interview, Kang’ata said that he was certain it was Jubilee Party Secretary-General Raphael Tuju who was behind the leaking of the letter.

He further went on to say that if by any chance it so happened to be that it wasn’t the Jubilee party secretary-general, then it surely had to have been the majority leader in the Senate, Samuel Poghisio.

The reason he gave for mentioning the two was that they were the only ones with whom he had shared the letter.

Senator Kang’ata caused a stir in the country when he wrote a letter to the president, cautioning him about BBI.

In the letter, Kang’ata said that although the BBI had in it some very good recommendations, the whole popularisation drive to market it and promote it among Mount Kenya people had been wanting.

Because of this, he said that the document was pretty unpopular amongst people there.

Basing his conclusion on a survey he had apparently conducted, he said that only 2 in ten people within the region supported the document.

The Kenyan DAILY POST