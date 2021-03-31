Job Vacancy: Qualitative Interviewer and Transcription / Translation Specialist
Project Description: The EMpowering Adolescent Reproductive health choice and Access (MARA) Study is led by researchers at the Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI) and the University of Washington.
The MARA Study seeks experienced female interviewers to conduct qualitative interviews with adolescent girls and young women in Kisumu on a variety of sexual and reproductive health topics, and to contribute to the adaptation of a new measure of sexual and reproductive empowerment to the Kenyan setting.
Responsibilities
- Translate (and back-translate) study instruments from English into Luo and Kiswahili and participate in team-based process to optimize translations
- Recruit and enroll participants in both community and clinic settings
- Conduct in-depth interviews (IDI) and cognitive interviews with adolescent women
- Write field notes and debrief summaries after each interview
- Transcribe interviews from audio-recording to Microsoft Word and translate into English within 1 week of the interview
- Submit weekly summaries of recruitment and enrollment into the study to the study PI
- Participate in twice weekly phone call with PI to review study progress and emerging themes from the data
- Maintain adequate supplies of study documents and other study supplies at site
- Ensure strict compliance with ethical requirements for conduct of research
- Collect and submit receipts from any purchases made on behalf of the study to project field administrator in Nairobi
Qualifications, Experience, and Skills Required
- Excellent knowledge of Kisumu town and surrounding peri-urban geographic area
- Bachelor’s degree in social sciences preferred
- Language skills: fluency in English, Kiswahili, and DhoLuo, spoken and written
- Experience with informed consent procedures
- Prior experience conducting and transcribing/translating qualitative interviews: Must provide reference from prior employer/principal investigator
- Excellent computer skills, particularly e-mail and word-processing
- Excellent communication skills: Must be able to communicate promptly with PI via email and WhatsApp
- Team player with ability to work closely with PI, KEMRI investigators and staff
- Works well under minimal supervision
- Must be available for entire period of training and 4 months of contract
Terms of Employment
- Contract with UW-Kenya for 4 months.
- Eligible for medical cover.
- Competitive salary, plus gratuity after completing contract.
Application Information
Applicants who meet the specified requirements should complete the online application, which includes uploading a CV: https://forms.gle/jW9eUWDWQbE3WKvZ6
Closing date for applications is Friday, April 23 at 5pm East Africa Time.
Only short-listed candidates will be contacted.