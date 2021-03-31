Job Vacancy: Qualitative Interviewer and Transcription / Translation Specialist

Project Description: The EMpowering Adolescent Reproductive health choice and Access (MARA) Study is led by researchers at the Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI) and the University of Washington.

The MARA Study seeks experienced female interviewers to conduct qualitative interviews with adolescent girls and young women in Kisumu on a variety of sexual and reproductive health topics, and to contribute to the adaptation of a new measure of sexual and reproductive empowerment to the Kenyan setting.

Responsibilities

Translate (and back-translate) study instruments from English into Luo and Kiswahili and participate in team-based process to optimize translations

Recruit and enroll participants in both community and clinic settings

Conduct in-depth interviews (IDI) and cognitive interviews with adolescent women

Write field notes and debrief summaries after each interview

Transcribe interviews from audio-recording to Microsoft Word and translate into English within 1 week of the interview

Submit weekly summaries of recruitment and enrollment into the study to the study PI

Participate in twice weekly phone call with PI to review study progress and emerging themes from the data

Maintain adequate supplies of study documents and other study supplies at site

Ensure strict compliance with ethical requirements for conduct of research

Collect and submit receipts from any purchases made on behalf of the study to project field administrator in Nairobi

Qualifications, Experience, and Skills Required

Excellent knowledge of Kisumu town and surrounding peri-urban geographic area

Bachelor’s degree in social sciences preferred

Language skills: fluency in English, Kiswahili, and DhoLuo, spoken and written

Experience with informed consent procedures

Prior experience conducting and transcribing/translating qualitative interviews: Must provide reference from prior employer/principal investigator

Excellent computer skills, particularly e-mail and word-processing

Excellent communication skills: Must be able to communicate promptly with PI via email and WhatsApp

Team player with ability to work closely with PI, KEMRI investigators and staff

Works well under minimal supervision

Must be available for entire period of training and 4 months of contract

Terms of Employment

Contract with UW-Kenya for 4 months.

Eligible for medical cover.

Competitive salary, plus gratuity after completing contract.

Application Information

Applicants who meet the specified requirements should complete the online application, which includes uploading a CV: https://forms.gle/jW9eUWDWQbE3WKvZ6

Closing date for applications is Friday, April 23 at 5pm East Africa Time.

Only short-listed candidates will be contacted.

