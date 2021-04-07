Title: PLACEMENT PROGRAMME FOR INTERN MEDICAL DOCTORS

Job Location: Nairobi

Job Description

The Mater Misericordiae Hospital is accredited by the Medical Practitioners & Dentist Board to offer placements to newly qualified doctors for their Internship year. We are currently seeking to recruit two (2) Medical Interns for placement for the 2021 intake to rotate in the following departments;

Medicine

Obstetrics & Gynaecology

Surgery

Paediatrics

Interested candidates are requested to email their applications with detailed curriculum vitae, certified copies of relevant certificates, names and contacts of 3 referees to hrrecruit@materkenya.com so as to reach us not later than 16thApril 2021

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Please note we do not charge any fee at any stage of our recruitment

