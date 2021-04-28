Job Title: Business Intern
Location: Nairobi
Job Description
Centum from time to time will be seeking to engage energetic, driven and highly motivated individuals who are looking for internship opportunities. The individuals should have a passion to work in an environment that promotes Innovation, results orientation and dynamism.
Qualifications
- Students who are currently studying at the University
- Undertaking the internship as part of the requirements of the Course of study
- Fresh University graduates, specifically those who have graduated within the past one (1) year.
- Students undertaking a Business-related course
- The Internship period shall be for a period of 3 to 6 months
How to apply
Candidates meeting the above requirements are advised to apply submitting a cover letter and CV
NB:
- Important to note that this is an open and running job post
- Only potential candidates will be contacted subject to availability of opportunities ( as and when the business requires) and subject to the candidates meeting the above criteria hence there is no requirement on the organization to give feedback to applicants
- Only Shortlisted Candidates will be contacted.
Centum is an Equal Opportunity Employer.