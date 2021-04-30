Friday, April 30, 2021 – The planned scheme to extend President Uhuru Kenyatta’s term by postponing the 2022 General Elections due to Covid-19 has rattled Deputy President William Ruto’s camp.

In a strongly worded advisory, Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei, who is one of Ruto’s lieutenants, told the incoming Chief Justice, Lady Justice Martha Koome, to nip Uhuru’s nefarious plot in the bud.

He noted that by now it is rather obvious that not only is there a plan underway to extend Uhuru Kenyatta’s term but that also the plans themselves were at an advanced stage.

According to Cherargei, the plans of the deep state would eventually rope in the Judiciary since it is an integral part of any legislation.

He pleaded with Martha Koome, asking her to be firm and steadfast when that moment comes.

He was speaking during an interview alongside Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo, Kiambu Senator and Senate Chief Whip Kimani Wamatangi, and Machakos Governor Dr. Alfred Mutua.

Cherargei also applauded the progress made so far in expanding and improving the Court network.

Referring to his court cases which also involve incitement, he said that although it was obvious he was facing trumped-up charges, the cases had been handled and concluded speedily.

He further urged the next CJ to vigorously push for increased funding from the government for better operation since, without money and adequate support, whatever grand plans she might have were bound to fail.

