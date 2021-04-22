Thursday, 22 April 2021 – In Burkina Faso, a landlocked country in West Africa, brides go through several tests before they officially get married.

Cooking is one of the tests that brides go through before the wedding, just to make sure that they will not fail their husbands in the kitchen.

The test is conducted by the groom’s family, days before the wedding.

In a video shared on Twitter, a bride is seen showing off her cooking skills to her husband’s family members, which is done in accordance to the traditions.

If the bride fails the test, the wedding is called off.

Check out the video.

