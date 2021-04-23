Friday, April 23, 2021 – Kenyans on social media (KOT) have forced the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to stop its live engagement on Facebook after they flooded the organization’s platform with the #StopLoaningKenya hashtag.

The event was being hosted by Kristalina Georgieva, the IMF Managing Director.

The Kenyans who stormed the IMF Facebook live page urged the Bretton Wood Institution not to give Kenya government loans because the money ends up in the pockets of the few.

The engagement lasted only for 23 minutes with the IMF forced to suspend the engagement due to protests from Kenyans.

This comes two weeks after over 200,000 Kenyans signed the online petition to the IMF urging it to stop giving loans to the Kenyan government.

However, President Uhuru Kenyatta dismissed the reports by Kenyans, saying that they are the ones enjoying the government projects that were being serviced by loans.

Here are screenshots of how Kenyans stormed the IMF page and urged the organization to stop loaning Kenya.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.