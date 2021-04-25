Sunday, April 25, 2021 – Social media went wild after a hot lady was pictured alighting from a military chopper while dressed like an A-List socialite from New York.

Netizens started speculating that she might be a side-chick to one of the senior military officers but it has now emerged that she is the daughter of Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed.

Firyal Al Hossain is her name and she had accompanied her mother to a sports event that took place at Soysambu Conservancy in Naivasha yesterday, where the Head of State was also present.

The pretty lady and her powerful mother boarded a military chopper to the event.

Firyal was once rumoured to be dating President Uhuru Kenyatta’s youngest son, Jomo.

