Tuesday, April 6, 2021 – Switch TV host, Joyce Maina, has vowed that she will never publicize her love life after she broke up with renowned sports anchor Tony Kwalanda.

Joyce and Kwalanda had been flaunting PDAs on social media and rocking matching attires like a couple made in heaven, only for their publicized affair to end in tears as predicted by social media in-laws.

Speaking during a talk show that she co-hosts on Switch TV, Joyce said, “I used to post my man but I will never do so again. He (Tony Kwalanda) still has our pictures online and I do not know why.

“I prefer posting stuff on insta stories as it will disappear. I have been in this industry for almost 10 years and people never cared.

“I do not know why they are interested in knowing about Joyce Maina all of a sudden,” she said.

Joyce Maina’s sentiments come days after Kwalanda flaunted his new lover – a 23-year-old Kikuyu slay queen.

Kwalanda, who is in his late thirties, is a well-known skirt-chaser with an appetite for ladies from the mountain.

