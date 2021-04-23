Friday, April 23, 2021 – Renowned comedian, Eric Omondi, has revealed that marriage is not a priority in his life at the moment.

Speaking in a recent interview, the witty comedian said that he will have more kids but he has no plans of getting married.

“My family is my son and mum, but I will get more kids,” he said.

Omondi said that he is afraid of getting married because of the rise in divorce cases.

He claims most of his friends and uncles are divorced.

“Eric getting his wife and settling down, those things no longer work.

“All my friends and uncles who were married are all divorced.

“Something is wrong and I need to carry out research,” he added.

The former Churchill Show comedian had promised to get a wife this year after turning 40 years old but he seems to have changed his mind.

