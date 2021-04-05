Monday, April 5, 2021 – KANU chairman, Gideon Moi, has hinted at dumping One Kenya Alliance if he’s not the presidential flagbearer.

One Kenya Alliance comprises Gideon, Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, Wiper Democratic Movement party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, and Ford Kenya party leader, Moses Wetangula.

In an interview with one of the local dailies, Moi vowed to ditch the One Kenya Alliance if the alliance principals refuse to hand him over the presidential ticket.

Gideon also said he is not ready to support other politicians since he is capable of financing his presidential campaigns without the assistance of any of them.

Moi, who is the son of late former President Daniel Moi, is said to be the man financing the activities of One Kenya Alliance and that is the reason he is saying he is not ready to support any other presidential candidate.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

