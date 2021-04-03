Saturday, April 3, 2021 – A flamboyant Nairobi-based lawyer has revealed that he spent Sh 4 million on Covid-19 treatment and he is yet to recover fully.

In an interview with one of the local dailies, Lawyer Donald Kipkorir said he contracted the virus in November 2020 and was immediately put on treatment and a three-month post-recovery journey that drained him financially.

Kipkorir recounted moments when he gasped for air after his lungs collapsed, and doctors recommended he be put on supplementary oxygen.

“My lungs collapsed. I was gasping for air. I was on oxygen. I lost my voice. I was treated through IV. I was in solitary isolation for nearly a month.

“When I removed the oxygen to go to the bathroom that was hardly a meter away, it was like I was drowning,” he said.

He said the whole treatment cost him Sh 4 million but he is not yet fit though he tested negative for COVID-19.

“Though I am negative, I have not yet fully recovered. I suffer from what is called long-COVID. It has cost me nearly Sh 4 million to reach where I am now and not yet done. And there is no insurance for COVID-19,” he said.

Kipkorir is among Kenyans who have been inoculated by Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine that was on Friday banned by the government of Kenya.

Others who have received the controversial vaccine include Deputy President William Ruto and city lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

Related