Thursday, April 15, 2021 – Former Harambee Stars captain, Dennis Oliech, has opened up on why he sold most of his prime properties that included lavish apartments in the leafy suburbs of Nairobi.

Speaking in a recent interview, Oliech said that he sold the properties to cater for his mother and brother’s medical expenses after they were diagnosed with cancer.

The former FC Nantes striker disclosed that his mother’s hospital bill amounted to Ksh 40 Million while his brother’s medical expenses accumulated to Ksh 84 Million.

Oliech said there’s no need of holding on to an asset when your family members are in need.

“I regret selling most of my properties but I was doing this to treat my mother and brother (Kevin).

“My mother’s hospital bill came to around KSh40 million and we had to pay around Ksh84 million for Kevin’s (Oliech) bill, you cannot hold on to an asset and your relatives are ill and need your help.

“The problem was maybe we did not appeal to the public to help us cushion the financial burdens,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST