Thursday, April 15, 2021 – Former KTN news anchor, Fridah Mwaka, has revealed why she quit her lucrative anchoring job just when her career was beginning to take traction.

Speaking in an interview, the soft-spoken media personality, who was a radio presenter before she joined KTN as an anchor, revealed that she resigned from KTN to focus on her food and fashion businesses.

Fridah Mwaka disclosed that she received numerous calls from friends who thought that she had made a blunder by resigning from her anchoring job but she had already made up her mind.

“My resignation came as a surprise to many people.

“Some were even asking whether I was pranking them.

“My exit was very smooth as it was a decision I had thought about for a while,” she said.

The former anchor runs a fashion store called “House of Kichuna.”

Besides running a fashion store, she also owns a catering business called Vidoho food, which mainly deals with Coastal foods.

Fridah Mwaka said that she is enjoying life away from the public limelight and no longer watches TV despite being a former anchor.

“Right now, I’ m having a lot of fun. I’m relaxing, going for photoshoots, and having time for myself.

“I’ve taken a break from watching TV, and it’s beautiful,” she said.

