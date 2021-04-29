Thursday, April 29, 2021 – Jubilee Party Vice Chairman David Murathe has denied any involvement in the looting of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Government through the scandalous KEMSA tender.

This follows his underhand dealings with Kilig Company which landed the Sh4 billion tender to supply PPEs at KEMSA.

Appearing before the Public Investments Committee, Murathe set the record straight, denying any involvement in the KEMSA scandal.

He decried that the matter has made him a target for relatives seeking handouts.

“It is very sad when we allow this kind of innuendo.”

“I have never supplied, not even a single mask or PPE.”

“It is so sad people think I am Covid-19 millionaire and everybody is calling me for money,” he said.

Last week, Murathe had admitted that he was a bank guarantor for Kilig, a firm that is now implicated in the KEMSA scam.

The Kenyan DAILY POST