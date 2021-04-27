Tuesday, April 27, 2021 – Renowned socialite, Vera Sidika, has revealed that she thought marriage was a scam when she belonged to the streets.

A few years back, Vera was a high-end escort who provided services to filthy rich men across the globe, and back then, settling down was not in her mind.

However, her perspective about marriage changed when she met Brown Mauzo.

According to her, marriage is sweet when you fall in love with the right person.

She advised married couples to be free with each other always and by doing so, their marriage will thrive.

“How is marriage so far, ” a fan asked and she responded saying, “Honestly, it’s good. Never thought it could be. I used to be against marriage in the past but I think u just need to do it with the right person. When y’all so free, open & best of friends it’s pure bliss.

This is what she posted on her Instagram stories during an interactive session with her fans.

The Kenyan DAILY POST