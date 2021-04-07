Wednesday, April 7, 2021 – Controversial city socialite, Bridget Achieng, has opened up about how she got rich when interacting with her fans during a question-and-answer session with her fans on Instagram.

Bridget rose from poverty in the slums of Kibera where she was born and bred and hustled her way to the top.

According to the single mother of one, she made her first million when she was 19 years old.

Asked how she managed to escape the poverty in Kibera, she attributed her success to God, constituency, patience, and hard work.

She also shared business tips with her fans, advising them to have several income streams.

