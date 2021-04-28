Wednesday, April 28, 2021 – Celebrated Churchill Show comedian, Nasra Yusuff, is officially off the market after exchanging vows with her longtime boyfriend, Rashid.

The sassy and funny lass shared the news on her Instagram page, stating that she got married on April 25th, 2021.

Rashid, who is also a comedian on Churchill Show, has been dating Nasra for close to three years before he popped the dreaded question in February this year and she said ‘yes’

“Oh yeah guys, on the 25th of April 2021 I got married to my best friend!!!😍😍😍💕💕💕💕💕💕😍” Nasra captioned a loved-up photo with her hubby.

On his part, Rashid wrote; 💖💖Huwa namshukuru Mungu siku zote kwa kunipatanisha na huyu malkia @nasrayusuff …. Moyo ulimkubali asilimia mia tena bila hofu yakuwa yeye tu ndio anafaa kuwa mke wangu..

“ALHAMDULILLAH hiyo ilikuwa ndoto na sasa imetimia 🤲

Check out the lovely photo and reaction from their fans.

The Kenyan DAILY POST