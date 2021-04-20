Tuesday, April 20, 2021 – Former Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, has petitioned the High Court to assign another magistrate on his Sh 10 million graft case.

Currently, Sonko’s case is under magistrate Douglas Ogoti, who is known to be ruthless when it comes to corruption matters.

In his petition before the High Court, Sonko said in the course of the hearing, Ogoti has exhibited extreme impatience with the defense team.

“He would openly side with the prosecution on literally every point and dismiss every defense point and this forced my counsels to withdraw from the case,” he said.

Sonko says that Ogoti has allowed the prosecution to say anything and in one scenario, the prosecution has referred to him as a criminal or that he was running away from his crimes.

“However, Ogoti did nothing to stop such scenarios. He only said he recorded relevant remarks,” Sonko says in court papers.

The former governor said the prosecution took Ogoti’s actions as a licence to proceed as though he had already been convicted, rendering the trial a circus.

“A perception now exists that Ogoti had a predetermined mind,” he says.

Sonko says he has lodged a complaint before the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) against Ogoti over his handling of the case.

The application was filed on March 24 when Sonko was sick.

