Thursday, April 8, 2021 – Although Lillian Muli has a successful media career, she is not lucky when it comes to matters of the heart.

Her marriage with ex-husband Moses Kanene barely lasted two years despite walking down the aisle in a colorful wedding ceremony that was the talk of the town.

They had a messy divorce that landed in court.

Muli also had a nasty breakup with wealthy Kisii businessman, Jared Nevaton, who also happens to be the father of her second-born child.

Despite suffering heartbreaks, Lillian has hinted that she is ready to fall in love again.

She made a post that read,” I don’t wanna be alone forever. Maybe we could see the world together.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST

Related