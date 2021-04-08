Thursday, April 8, 2021 – Although Lillian Muli has a successful media career, she is not lucky when it comes to matters of the heart.
Her marriage with ex-husband Moses Kanene barely lasted two years despite walking down the aisle in a colorful wedding ceremony that was the talk of the town.
They had a messy divorce that landed in court.
Muli also had a nasty breakup with wealthy Kisii businessman, Jared Nevaton, who also happens to be the father of her second-born child.
Despite suffering heartbreaks, Lillian has hinted that she is ready to fall in love again.
She made a post that read,” I don’t wanna be alone forever. Maybe we could see the world together.”
