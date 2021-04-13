Tuesday, March 13, 2021 – Slay queen city preacher, Lucy Natasha, who is crowned the hottest preacher in Nairobi by Kenyan Netizens, says she is yearning to get a husband who will help her in running her thriving church ministry.

Speaking in an interview on Maisha Magic on Saturday, Natasha said she would love to settle down after staying single for long.

“I would like to get married one day. I believe being single is a season and also marriage is a season.

“And the kind of man that I see my future with is a God-fearing man, a man with high family values, a man who is also a destiny partner.

“I want to marry somebody who will be a destiny partner. I want to serve with my husband.

“I want to bless humanity with my husband,” she said.

Three months ago, Natasha revealed during an interview with comedian MC Jessy that she is in a relationship.

She said her boyfriend is a man of means and a force to reckon with in the corporate world.

She also disclosed that they intend to hold three wedding ceremonies, one in Kenya, another in her boyfriend’s country, and a third in his current country of residence.

However, she has never flaunted him online for reasons best known to her.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

