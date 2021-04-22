Thursday April 22, 2021 – ODM Deputy Party leader and Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya has denied claims that he is planning to decamp to Deputy President William Ruto’s camp.

This follows meetings between Oparanya and the DP, which have sparked speculation of a political alliance ahead of next year’s polls.

Speaking yesterday, Oparanya, who applied for the ODM presidential ticket alongside his Mombasa counterpart Hassan Joho, affirmed that he was committed to the cause and that he will never abandon former Prime Minister Raila Odinga for anyone.

However, he never ruled out the possibility of working with Ruto whom he considers a friend.

He said since he has declared interest in running for the presidency, he will be meeting other political players as part of his strategy ahead of elections.

Oparanya’s assurance now puts a debate on whether or not he was planning to ditch Raila for Ruto to rest.

