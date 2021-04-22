Thursday, April 22, 2021 – Kakamega Governor, Wycliffe Oparanya, has said he is ready to work with Deputy President William Ruto in 2022.

Speaking on Wednesday, Oparanya, who is also the Orange Democratic Movement(ODM) deputy party leader, admitted that he has met Ruto several times to discuss 2022 politics but insisted that the consultations should not be construed to mean he was planning to abandon his party leader Raila Odinga.

It was the first time Oparanya was admitting to having met Ruto.

“You can be his enemy, but the Deputy President is my friend. Kenyans should allow leaders to express themselves and talk freely,” Oparanya said.

The county boss said he has an appointment with Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka to discuss the state of the nation and 2022 politics.

“I will be meeting the Wiper leader very soon.

“I also want to meet the President and leaders of other parties, among them Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetang’ula, to discuss the same,” Oparanya stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST