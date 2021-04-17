Saturday, April 17, 2021 – Machakos Governor Dr. Alfred Mutua has recently been leaning towards ODM leader Raila Odinga intending to form a coalition with him ahead of the 2022 General Election.

But now the Maendeleo Chap Chap Party leader is ready to dump Raila for Deputy President William Ruto who he has been demonizing because of corruption.

Speaking during a recent interview, Mutua could not rule out working with Ruto, saying he could work with the DP under one condition.

He declared that he could only work with Ruto on condition that he promised not to engage in graft, and pilferage of public resources.

The DP has in the past found himself mired in a string of corruption and fraud-related cases, some of which have been resolved while others remain pending.

The most recent one is his hotel, The Weston, on Lang’ata road, which has been declared to be sitting on land that belongs to the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority, KCAA.

It is an open secret that there has never been love lost between the Machakos governor and Deputy President William Ruto.

In 2019, Governor Mutua shocked the nation with claims of a planned assassination, saying that while in State House, Ruto had physically abused him, squeezing his hand and issuing veiled threats.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

