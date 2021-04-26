Monday, April 26, 2021 – Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, has said he will not allow President Uhuru Kenyatta to extend his power beyond 2022.

There are rumours that President Uhuru Kenyatta, with some State House gatekeepers, is planning to extend his term beyond 2022.

The operatives are planning to use the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) and Covid-19 pandemic to extend the president’s term beyond 2022.

Commenting on Facebook on Saturday, Kuria, who is also a close ally of Deputy President William Ruto, said he will not allow Uhuru to extend his term in 2022.

“I am ready to be a martyr,” Moses Kuria stated.

He urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to finish his term in 2022 and go to Ichaweri and start farming.

“Not a minute more. Finish and go!!,” Kuria told Uhuru.

Kuria’sentiments were also echoed by Mathira MP, Rigathi Gachagua, who urged Uhuru to emulate former President Mwai Kibaki and go home in 2022 in peace.

