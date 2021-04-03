Saturday, 03 April 2021 – Willis Raburu’s ex-wife, Marya Prude, doesn’t want to be referred to as Mrs. Raburu anymore after she divorced the popular Citizen TV presenter.

Marya and Willis broke up last year around May after she discovered that he was cheating on her with a Ugandan woman.

The famous TV presenter kicked his wife out of their matrimonial home in Lang’ata when she confronted him over cheating allegations, forcing her to go back to her parents’ home in Thindigua Estate, Kiambu.

Marya, who is currently single after parting ways with Willis Raburu, doesn’t want anything to do with her ex-husband.

Marya revealed that she is tired of deleting comments from fans who refer to her as Mrs. Raburu.

“I am tired of deleting your comment every time. I am now Miss Irungu. Thanks,” she responded to a fan and confirmed that her relationship with Willis Raburu is done and dusted.

See screenshot.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

Related