Thursday, April 15, 2021 – A popular Mt Kenya Senator has said he no longer listens to reggae music after Orange Democratic Movement party leader, Raila Odinga, admitted that he is also a fan of reggae.

Appearing before Jeff Koinange Live on Wednesday, Murang’a Senator, Irungu Kang’ata, said he had been a reggae fan from his childhood but the day Raila Odinga said he loves reggae, he lost the love of the Jamaican music.

“I lost the love of reggae music when Raila Odinga admitted that he loves reggae music,’’ Kang’ata, who was once a DJ and devoted Catholic, said.

Meanwhile, Kang’ata has filed a petition at the High Court to have farmers and the clergy exempted from movement restrictions imposed by President Uhuru Kenyatta last month.

Kang’ata says the two groups were excluded from the list of those exempted by the government.

Kang’ata said Murang’a is an agricultural county that relies on dairy and cash crop farming as its economic mainstay, hence the need to consider the crucial role of farmers.

The Kenyan DAILY POST