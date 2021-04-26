Monday, April 26, 2021 – Kakamega Governor, Wycliffe Oparanya, has vowed never to bolt out of the presidential race to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022.

Speaking in Butere during the burial of Dr. John Makonjio, his former advisor, Oparanya defended his credentials of running for the top seat next year amid talks of him planning to support other candidates.

He dismissed talks that his recent meetings with Deputy President William Ruto and Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka were meant to strike a deal between him and the two politicians and for him to abandon his presidential ambition.

“We should stop the rumours that have been emerging daily when leaders meet that they are planning to support each other.”

“These meetings are meant to benchmark and bring unity among all the leaders and Kenyans,” said Oparanya.

He also dismissed reports that he was planning to dump Raila and ODM following his latest overtures but said he is open to working with other leaders from other communities and parties.

“When you want to be a national leader like who I aim to be in 2022, you must make friends with the right people,” said Oparanya.

The Kenyan DAILY POST