Thursday, 22 April 2021 – Former Churchill Show comedienne, Teacher Wanjiku, has poured her heart out to her daughter, Nicole, as she turns 18 years old.

The renowned comedienne said that it has been a journey of laughter, tears, ups and downs watching her daughter grow.

She further revealed that she carried her daughter’s pregnancy when she was just 19 years old.

Teacher Wanjiku assured her daughter that she will always be there to hold her hand and guide her.

“Oh my goodness my daughter Turns 18years today.

“I am overwhelmed, overjoyed, it has been an amazing journey of laughter, tears, up and lows, I am so greatful to God for keeping us.

“I got pregnant when i was 19! Now that is a story that I will tell you! Happy Birthday Nicole, we love you so much as you enter another chapter in your life we are still here to hold your hand,” the sweet birthday message read.

