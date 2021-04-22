Thursday, April 22, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto is taking the heat from members of his hustler movement for seeking the services of formerCentral Bank of Kenya (CBK) Governor Professor Njuguna Ndung’u.

Ruto, who is the head of the Hustler movement, revealed that he has tasked the professor to develop a new economic model he intends to implement once he becomes president in 2022.

“The state of the global economy demands new thinking, bold ideas, and fresh paradigms.

“We must include more Kenyans in the growth of our country. This is why we are proposing a bottom-up approach to develop the economy.

“This approach will ensure more resources are invested in the grassroots, greater economic participation, and an expansion of the tax base.

“It is gratifying to see economic experts endorsing this approach and expressing willingness to partner with us to actualize this revolution,” DP Ruto wrote on social media.

However, majority of the DP’s followers warned him against further association with the former CBK governor over his past ‘sins’

For the uninitiated, Professor Ndung’u was accused of neglecting his duties while in office which saw several banks go under with Kenyans’ hard-earned money.

Others accused the DP of preaching the anti-dynasty gospel while embracing the likes of Njuguna Ndung’u, who is as dynasty as they come.

See Ruto’s tweet and reaction below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST