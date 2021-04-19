Monday, April 19, 2021 – Deputy President, William Ruto, today paid a surprise visit to a farmer who is thriving in cabbage farming.

Ruto, who describes himself as the chief hustler, visited the hardworking farmer in the company of his allies and encouraged him to continue with his hustle.

He went around the vast cabbage farm and admired the farmer’s hard work.

Ruto has been trying to endear himself to the common mwananchi as 2022 general elections fast approaches.

