Thursday, April 1, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has suffered a huge flow after Busia Governor Sospeter Ojaamong joined a long list of ODM party bigwigs who are opposed to the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

Speaking on Thursday, Ojaamong, who is a longtime friend of Raila Odinga, said BBI is not a priority to the country currently.

The county boss opined that the funds meant for the BBI exercise should be channeled to the COVID-19 relief fund to cushion Kenyans from the adverse effects of the pandemic.

Ojaamong said his county was well equipped to handle emergency COVID-19 cases after installing an oxygen plant at the Busia County Referral Hospital.

“My government is prepared to handle COVID-19 cases that require oxygen. We have already installed an oxygen plant at the Busia County Referral Hospital (BCRH) that can manufacture oxygen to be supplied to sub-county hospitals, homesteads, and other neighbouring Counties that are in need,” he said.

Ojaamong’s remarks came days after Kakamega Governor, Wycliffe Oparanya, gave up on the push for the BBI referendum, arguing it was no longer tenable.

Oparanya said all the available resources should be channeled to fighting the pandemic that has claimed the lives of over 2,100 Kenyans.

