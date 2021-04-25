Sunday, April 25, 2021 – Renowned socialite, Huddah Monroe, has finally opened up on how she lost her teeth at a tender age.

The petite socialite revealed that she lost 4 front teeth in a grisly accident when she was 12 years old and back then, her mother couldn’t afford to take her to a dental specialist since they were living in abject poverty in Kibera slums.

Kids would make fun of her in school and this affected her self-esteem.

She would cover her mouth when laughing after being subjected to bullying.

Huddah’s dream was to make money and fix her teeth- a dream that came true after she started hawking flesh to wealthy men.

This is what she posted on her Instagram page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST