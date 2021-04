Friday, 30 April 2021 – A middle-aged man was given a beating that he will never forget after he was caught breaking into one of the houses at Nyayo Estate in Embakasi.

After the residents accessed the suspect’s phone, they discovered that he has been spying on them.

He had recorded number plates of several cars in the estate and the time the owners check-in.

He was beaten like a burukenge and then handed over to the police.

Watch video.

