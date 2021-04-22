Thursday, April 22, 2021 – There was drama after police officers raided a popular church along Thika Road and arrested the pastor for contravening curfew rules.

Bishop Jeremiah Waweru of Church of the Lord, which is situated near Garden City along Thika Road, was arrested like a terrorist during the dramatic raid.

Police had to jump over the wall after Bishop Waweru locked himself inside the church.

Last month, President Uhuru Kenyatta issued a directive banning all physical gatherings in 5 zoned counties.

