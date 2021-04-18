Monday, April 18, 2021 – Renowned private detective, Jane Mugo, confronted cops who were barricading Thika Road on Saturday night and pleaded with them to open the road so that a pregnant woman who was being ferried in an ambulance can be taken to the hospital.

An ambulance that was taking the woman to the hospital was stuck in the huge traffic jam, forcing Jane Mugo to swing into action to save her life.

The brave detective went live and even tried to call the inspector general of police while lecturing junior cops who had been instructed to barricade the road.

An OCPD told her that the order came from President Uhuru Kenyatta and they could do nothing about it.

Jane Mugo stood her ground even after cops tried to intimidate her and after endless confrontations, the cops bowed to pressure and opened the road.

Kenyans have showered Jane Mugo with praises for saving the life of the pregnant woman.

Check out the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST