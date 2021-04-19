Monday, 19 April 2021 – Evans Karani has disclosed that he killed his 25-year-old side-chick, Catherine Nyokabi, after she dumped him for another man.

Karani had been in an illicit affair with Nyokabi for four years before she discovered that he was married with 5 kids.

She had even introduced him to her parents but when she discovered that he was married, she called off the relationship.

Nyokabi updated her profile photo on WhatsApp getting mushy with her new man and when Karani saw it, the pain was too much to bear.

He pleaded with her to remove the photo but she declined, prompting him to plot the murder.

Karani told detectives that he was madly in love with Catherine and couldn’t imagine living without her.

The Kenyan DAILY POST