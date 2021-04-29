Thursday, April 29, 2021 – Sindani Wafula alias Woods Woods, is a notorious conman who has been defrauding innocent Kenyans.

He mostly targets ladies who easily fall into his trap because of the lavish lifestyle that he displays on social media.

Woods Woods brags that he is well connected with police officers and that’s why he has not been arrested despite conning hundreds of Kenyans.

He is also said to be among a group of notorious wash wash guys who operate in Kilimani – dealing with fake money and gold.

This is how he enjoys his dirty money with slay queens.

