Saturday, 03 April 2021 – Pastor Victor Kanyari’s ex-wife, Betty Bayo, has congratulated Kiengei’s ex-wife, Keziah Kariuki, after she flaunted her new lover.

Betty Bayo said that love always wins after Keziah moved on after a painful divorce with Kiengei and paraded her soon-to-be husband through her Facebook page.

“Congrats girl, prayer works, love wins, God of another chance,” she wrote.

Keziah, while flaunting her new lover, said that happiness and peace of mind is all that matters to her, adding that she is not concerned with people’s opinions.

According to reports, Keziah’s new lover has another wife.

She is set to become his second wife.

