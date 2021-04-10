Saturday, 10 April 2021 – Despite socialite Amber Ray being a form four dropout, she lives a lavish lifestyle that is sponsored by wealthy men like Jamal Roho Safi – her latest catch.

Amber Ray has mastered the skills of charming men with her beauty.

Although some women accuse her of using ‘Juju’, the waist-shaking skills that she posses can confuse even the Pope.

No wonder Jamal has left his wife Amira, who stuck with him through and thick and fallen in love with the renowned gold digger.

Check out this video.

