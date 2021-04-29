Oasis Healthcare Group Limited is Kenya’s first and largest countrywide, fully-integrated private healthcare system, registered in October 2015 and born out of the Oasis Group Practice model of health services provision to harmonize the various companies & facilities existing across the country under the Oasis umbrella.

We currently have facilities in the following counties: Kisii, Nyamira, Migori, Homa Bay, Siaya, Uasin-Gishu, Kitui, Nairobi, Kakamega and Bungoma.

We are looking to fill the following positions with qualified and suitable individuals willing to join us at our various facilities.

Job Title: Housekeeper

2 Positions

Job Location: Siaya

General Description: Reporting to the House Keeping Supervisor, the Laundry Attendant job exists to provide laundry services including operating washing or dry-cleaning machines to clean, dry, press and fold cloth-ware at the Hospital.

Duties and Responsibilities shall include but not limited to

  • Do daily cleaning of floors.
  • Receive or collect used up linen for cleaning and record or classify it according to its sources from different wards and units of the hospital.
  • Sort and classify and mark or tag dirty linen according to its source in the hospital, type, color and maintenance specifications for laundering in the hospital.
  • Determine spotting procedures and proper solvents, detergents and other cleaning materials based on fabric and stain types in the laundry unit of the hospital.
  • Pre-soak, sterilize, scrub, spot-clean, and dry contaminated or stained articles, using neutralizer solutions and portable machines in the laundry unit of the hospital.
  • Spray steam, water, or air over spots to flush out chemicals, dry material, raise naps, or brighten colors of garments in the laundry unit of the hospital.
  • Load dry-cleanable garments into washers or dry-cleaning machines, add detergents and other washing materials and start washing process in the laundry unit of the hospital.
  • Use other cleaning procedures to clean and dry non-dry-cleanable linen in the laundry unit of the hospital.
  • Operate machines that comb, dry and polish furs, clean, sterilize and fluff feathers and blankets, or roll and package towels in the laundry unit of the hospital.
  • Remove items from washers or dry-cleaning machines and dry them on cloth lines to reduce excessive moisture in the laundry unit of the hospital.
  • Collect cleaned and dried up linen, sort, press and pack according to its source and type, from different wards and units in the hospital.
  • Perform other special or peculiar garment maintenance or garment care according to need or manufacturers’ specifications in the laundry unit of the hospital.
  • Liaise with the tailors and dressmakers to repair and mend torn or replace missing parts of garments during and after laundering in the laundry unit of the hospital.

Job Requirements

  • Certificate in Housekeeping and Laundry services.
  • Minimum of two years’ experience in a busy environment.
  • Computer literacy
  • Resilient and energetic/ self-motivated

How to Apply

If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; please send your Application, CV, copies of your academic testimonials and other relevant documents via email to hr@oasishealthcaregroup.com quoting the job title and town location on the email Subject.

NOTE:

We do not charge any fee for receiving your CV or for interviewing.

Only candidates short-listed for interview will be contacted.

Applications to reach us before close of business 12th May 2021.

“Oasis Healthcare group is an equal opportunity employer”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply