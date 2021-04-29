Oasis Healthcare Group Limited is Kenya’s first and largest countrywide, fully-integrated private healthcare system, registered in October 2015 and born out of the Oasis Group Practice model of health services provision to harmonize the various companies & facilities existing across the country under the Oasis umbrella.

We currently have facilities in the following counties: Kisii, Nyamira, Migori, Homa Bay, Siaya, Uasin-Gishu, Kitui, Nairobi, Kakamega and Bungoma.

We are looking to fill the following positions with qualified and suitable individuals willing to join us at our various facilities.

Job Title: Housekeeper

2 Positions

Job Location: Siaya

General Description: Reporting to the House Keeping Supervisor, the Laundry Attendant job exists to provide laundry services including operating washing or dry-cleaning machines to clean, dry, press and fold cloth-ware at the Hospital.

Duties and Responsibilities shall include but not limited to

Do daily cleaning of floors.

Receive or collect used up linen for cleaning and record or classify it according to its sources from different wards and units of the hospital.

Sort and classify and mark or tag dirty linen according to its source in the hospital, type, color and maintenance specifications for laundering in the hospital.

Determine spotting procedures and proper solvents, detergents and other cleaning materials based on fabric and stain types in the laundry unit of the hospital.

Pre-soak, sterilize, scrub, spot-clean, and dry contaminated or stained articles, using neutralizer solutions and portable machines in the laundry unit of the hospital.

Spray steam, water, or air over spots to flush out chemicals, dry material, raise naps, or brighten colors of garments in the laundry unit of the hospital.

Load dry-cleanable garments into washers or dry-cleaning machines, add detergents and other washing materials and start washing process in the laundry unit of the hospital.

Use other cleaning procedures to clean and dry non-dry-cleanable linen in the laundry unit of the hospital.

Operate machines that comb, dry and polish furs, clean, sterilize and fluff feathers and blankets, or roll and package towels in the laundry unit of the hospital.

Remove items from washers or dry-cleaning machines and dry them on cloth lines to reduce excessive moisture in the laundry unit of the hospital.

Collect cleaned and dried up linen, sort, press and pack according to its source and type, from different wards and units in the hospital.

Perform other special or peculiar garment maintenance or garment care according to need or manufacturers’ specifications in the laundry unit of the hospital.

Liaise with the tailors and dressmakers to repair and mend torn or replace missing parts of garments during and after laundering in the laundry unit of the hospital.

Job Requirements

Certificate in Housekeeping and Laundry services.

Minimum of two years’ experience in a busy environment.

Computer literacy

Resilient and energetic/ self-motivated

How to Apply

If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; please send your Application, CV, copies of your academic testimonials and other relevant documents via email to hr@oasishealthcaregroup.com quoting the job title and town location on the email Subject.

NOTE:

We do not charge any fee for receiving your CV or for interviewing.

Only candidates short-listed for interview will be contacted.

Applications to reach us before close of business 12th May 2021.

“Oasis Healthcare group is an equal opportunity employer”