Thursday, April 15, 2021 – The Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta now plans to start giving money to residents living in the 5 counties categorized as disease-infected zones.

Through the Ministry of Labour, the government offered hope for Kenyans who were rendered jobless as a result of Uhuru’s directive to lock down Nairobi, Kiambu, Nakuru, Kajiado and Machakos counties.

Speaking yesterday, Labour Cabinet Secretary, Simon Chelugui, told the National Assembly Departmental Committee on Labour that he was eyeing part of the Ksh 255 billion IMF loan to provide a monthly stipend for the affected Kenyans.

“This money is coming to the national basket treasury, we are making a case for our ministry to be considered in terms of funding.”

“I may not be able to state how much because our team is still working on the numbers but we will be able to make our case on exactly how much we will need to cushion the people affected in the five lockdown counties and by extension, those other counties that are connected to the five counties,” CS Chelugui said.

He emphasised the importance of offering direct assistance to the affected Kenyans before considering other long-term measures to improve the economy.

Labour PS Peter Tum added that the ministry was compiling data on those who were rendered jobless to determine the budget needed.

“The ministry is on top of things in the sense that as we get information on those that have lost employment, we are putting together those numbers and giving the same information to the Treasury and the funding will come to us,” he expressed optimism.

President Kenyatta had said that relief measures would only be considered on a case-by-case basis, arguing that economic activity was still ongoing in many areas.

The Kenyan DAILY POST