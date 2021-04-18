Sunday, April 18, 2021 – Yesterday, flamboyant lawyer, Donald Kipkorir, threw a lavish birthday party for Kenya’s Ambassador to South Korea, Mwende Mwinzi, at his posh residence in Karen.

The beautiful ambassador happens to be one of Donald Kipkorir’s close female friends.

She flew from South Korea where she is currently based and came back to her motherland to celebrate her 50th birthday in style.

Donald Kipkorir, who is known for his flashy lifestyle, gave Mwende Mwinzi a memorable treat by ensuring that everything was on point during the lavish birthday party.

Kenyans on social media couldn’t help but sympathize with their broke lives after seeing how Donald Kipkorir and his rich friends displayed opulence during the lavish birthday party.

“Today, our Ambassador to South Korea Amb. Mwende Mwinzi turned 50 … She flew back to Kenya just celebrate her birthday & I had a privilege of hosting her.

“South Korea is the 3rd largest consumer market in the world after China & US,” Kipkorir captioned the photos.

