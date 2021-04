Tuesday, April 27, 2021 – Yesterday, President Uhuru Kenyatta made several stopovers in Nyeri County to inspect various development projects.

During his visit, he passed by one of the shopping centers where the residents ignored him and went about their business.

The photo has elicited a lot of reactions on social media, with many Kenyans questioning whether the President has lost popularity in his stronghold.

Here’s the pic.

